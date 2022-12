Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, December 15 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

After learning it’s one of two Finnish built schoolhouses left in the U.S., the Sebeka Historical Society moves to preserve this historic Log Schoolhouse.