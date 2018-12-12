Common Ground: Ravnik Stone Mason
January 24 at 7pm
Tom Ravnik of the Serpent Lake area near Deerwood, MN takes us along to quarry raw stone, hand picked from the earth, to build a massive custom fireplace for a beautiful new home in the Merrifield, MN area. Ravnik shares the traditional building techniques his mentor taught him, as he completes this functional work of art.
