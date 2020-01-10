Common Ground: Raspberry Island Folk School

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

February 6 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS video app and online at video.lptv.org.

We cross the waters of Big Sandy Lake to Raspberry Island Folk School where Gary & Janet Hill teach community members from near and far many arts & crafts, including pottery and carving. Join guest instructor, Leech Lake Band Member Jeff Harper at his Damascus steel blacksmithing class where students of all ages learn to coal-forge beautiful, strong, welded pattern steel for knives and other tools.

