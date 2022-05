Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, May 5 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Brad Wegscheid of Wadena, MN learned public concrete art techniques from Cindee Lundin and they tour her big murals in her hometown of Perham, MN. Brad compiles works in his studio to complete a faux-stone memorial bench for Old Wadena Park near Staples, MN.