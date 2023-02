Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, February 9 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The take a peek from an observation blind as male prairie chickens display their spring mating dance on designated “booming grounds”. Then follow the creation of delicious maple syrup at the Schwartz Sugar Shack near Sebeka, MN.