Common Ground: Parkers Pairie Flag & Malissa Wood Fired Oven
February 14 at 7pm
In this two segment episode, sisters Kathy and Lynette relate their family connection to the first US flag flown over Parkers Prairie, MN. They pay a visit to the Otter Tail County Historical Society’s museum in Fergus Falls, MN to see and touch the faded Old Glory their ancestor helped make in the 1800s. Then a Bemidji artist with a wood fired oven, Malissa of A Grain of Good, shares her precise process of personal pizza.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More
Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More
Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More