Thursday, February 16 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet artist, Lili Payne Lennox, and her team and watch as they replace Park Rapids’ aging loon mural that welcomed visitors to their downtown for decades with an updated mural that not only depicts a Park Rapids street scene, but also transcends time.