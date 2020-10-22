Lakeland PBS

Common Ground – Log House

October 29 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

John Andersen of Andersen Log homes based in Walker, MN builds a one-of-a-kind log home for the Sartores from the largest white pine logs he has ever worked with. Homeowner Joel Sartore, a world renown wildlife photographer, and his wife Kathy, speak of their want to work with John Andersen, a builder at the “top of his game”, and other skilled home builders, to have a unique log home of the highest quality. John & Beth Andersen tell of their years in this artisan business and John’s implementation of a rare Scandanavian building technique.

