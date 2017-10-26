Common Ground: Local Authors of Pure MN Books
Thursday, November 2 at 7pm
Carol Bowman of Aurora photographs a family of loons raising a chick on a local lake. She photographs from her kayak as the feathery youngster grows to adolescence and self-publishes a book to share the beautiful life journey. Then Bemidji area historian John Eggers turns the pages of his illustrated children’s book detailing European explorer Count Beltrami’s journey to lovely Lake Julia and to the top of Buena Vista’s Continental Divide.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More
A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More
What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More
I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More