Common Ground: Jon Andersen Log Homes Co.

Jon Andersen of Andersen Log Homes Company based in Walker, MN builds a one-of-a-kind log home for the Sartores from the largest white pine logs he has ever worked with. Homeowner Joel Sartore, a world renown wildlife photographer, and his wife Kathy, speak of their want to work with Jon Andersen, a builder at the “top of his game”, and other skilled home builders, to have a unique log home of the highest quality. Jon & Beth Andersen tell of their years in this artisan business and Jon’s implementation of a rare Scandinavian building technique.

