Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thursday, February 23 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Artist Jesse Dermody invites us along as he searches rural roads for bones, wood and other found objects from which he organizes and assembles intricate pieces of sculptural art which evoke the pathos of the histories they contain.