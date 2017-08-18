Common Ground: Jeremiah Liend & Bob Gatts
Thursday, May 4 at 7pm
Bemidji graduate Jeremiah Liend returns home to direct his insightful, experimental crowd-sourced comedic play and lends acumen to his creative process. Also featured, Bob Gatts of Cushing Minnesota’s Obligato Violin & Guitar Shop demonstrates his hands-on process to rehair a treasured violin bow for a regular customer.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More