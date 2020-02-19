Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: Itasca Biological Station


In this first of two back-to back episodes detailing our love for Itasca State Park, we gain access to The University of Minnesota’s Itasca Biological Station where students from all over the world, attending the U of M, can gain invaluable knowledge and experience working in the field where 3 biomes merge in and around Minnesota’s jewel of the north, the beginning of the mighty Mississippi, Itasca State Park. Our Love Letter to Itasca State Park concludes next week in a standalone episode on the volunteer organization: Friends of Itasca.

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Initiators Fellowship Program

We’re learning about the Initiators Fellowship Program through the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls. The Initiators Fellowship is a two-year
Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Initiators Fellowship Program

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Backroads: Dennis Warner & the D's

Posted on Feb. 13 2020

Common Ground: Debbie Center: Music+AuroraPhotos & Small But Noteworthy

Posted on Feb. 12 2020

Lakeland Currents: Riverfront Revitalization in Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Common Ground: Raspberry Island Folk School

Posted on Feb. 5 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.