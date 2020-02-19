Common Ground: Itasca Biological Station

In this first of two back-to back episodes detailing our love for Itasca State Park, we gain access to The University of Minnesota’s Itasca Biological Station where students from all over the world, attending the U of M, can gain invaluable knowledge and experience working in the field where 3 biomes merge in and around Minnesota’s jewel of the north, the beginning of the mighty Mississippi, Itasca State Park. Our Love Letter to Itasca State Park concludes next week in a standalone episode on the volunteer organization: Friends of Itasca.