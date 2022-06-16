Common Ground “Historical Society Tour of State Hospital Poor Farm Cemetery”

Thursday, June 23 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Chris Schuelke of the Otter Tail Historical Society leads a tour of the Fergus Falls State Hospital and Poor Farm Cemeteries. From the first documented burial in 1890 to the last in 1968, nearly 3200 people were interred at these cemeteries. His tour explores the history of the hospital, the unmarked graves, the names, their lives and the tough times that brought them to their fates there.