Thursday, February 22 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Amber Hynes puts in “sweat equity”, and helps construct her new home through Northwoods Habitat for Humanity. Follow her journey volunteering at ReStore, helping with construction, the zero interest loan application, & the process that put her into her safe, affordable home.