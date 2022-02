Thursday, February 10 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In this In this two segment episode we visit Gordon’s Butter and Dairy Museum in Vergas, MN packed with six hundred-plus items preserving the history of small dairy-farm life. Then, tour Viking Fest in the Brainerd, MiN area where they strive for authenticity with their reenactments and participants with “no horns”.