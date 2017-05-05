Common Ground: Geocaching
Thursday, May 18 at 7pm
Join Geocachers, who take to our trails to find containers marked by GPS (global positioning system) coordinates as a healthy, semi-competitive outdoor activity. Hear the history of this relatively new culture, which spawned & influenced smart-phone variants like “Ingress” and the vastly popular “Pokemon Go”, as a Cass Lake family enjoys Geocaching, journeying, problem solving, and cooperating to find hidden “track-able” treasures.
