Common Ground: Geocaching

Thursday, May 18 at 7pm

Join Geocachers, who take to our trails to find containers marked by GPS (global positioning system) coordinates as a healthy, semi-competitive outdoor activity. Hear the history of this relatively new culture, which spawned & influenced smart-phone variants like “Ingress” and the vastly popular “Pokemon Go”, as a Cass Lake family enjoys Geocaching, journeying, problem solving, and cooperating to find hidden “track-able” treasures.

