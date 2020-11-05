Common Ground – Fortuna Alexander

November 12 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In this special Moving Lives MN episode of Common Ground, we visit the home of immigrant entrepreneur Fortuna Alexander (see Common Ground 1013: Sprout Growers and Makers Market) as she prepares an authentic African meal for her extended family. She speaks of her experiences as an immigrant, a business owner, and being connected to many communities. Her business, FAH Tea, sends some proceeds to fund a Liberian orphanage as Fortuna, herself an orphan, gives back while raising her African American sons in Minnesota.