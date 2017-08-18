Common Ground: Fiber Arts Tour
Thursday, August 31 at 7pm
We start in Fosston, Minnesota’s Northern Woolen mills, and stop at several of the artists’ studios along the way including those who create beauty with fibers, be it traditional needle-and-thread, warm wool blankets on a hand loom, or beautifully functional rattan baskets.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More