Common Ground: Family Dairy Farm

Thursday, November 16 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Through photos and videos, a family tells their story of life on a small dairy farm and how the occupation is slowly leaving the agricultural landscape. Traditional family farms are hard work. The dairy farming industry keeps changing and family farms are becoming fewer. So, Wendy Dornbusch and her daughters begin documenting with photos, videos and stories from their own experiences and that of other farm families, to help the general public understand a small farm operation…and why they are so important.