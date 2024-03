Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thursday, March 28th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A retired high school educator, Dr. John Eggers releases a book that details his strategy of getting a 100% graduation rate for high school students. Then, dedicated volunteers invite us to the Lion’s Club Gonvick Rodeo Days Parade.