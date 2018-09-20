Common Ground: Directors Cut of Biking Brainerd

September 27 at 7pm

Learn from founding members the history of Brainerd’s road cycling club, The Paul Bunyan Cyclists, and then go along on their day-long biking event, The Tour of Lakes. Leisurely winding through the beautiful Brainerd Lakes area, this tour has hosted over 1,000 cyclists in recent years. This story continues next week in part 2: Off-road Biking – featuring Cuyuna’s premiere biking destination.

Ride along on the world class mountain biking destination, Cuyuna’s single track, at events like The Teravail Oremageddon and Surly Red Dirt Fest, with the state champion Cuyuna Lake’s High School Mountain Bike Team and individuals who simply love riding the red dirt. Learn about the history of the area, hopes for the future, & join the off-road adventure.

