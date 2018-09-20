Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Common Ground: Directors Cut of Biking Brainerd

September 27 at 7pm

Learn from founding members the history of Brainerd’s road cycling club, The Paul Bunyan Cyclists, and then go along on their day-long biking event, The Tour of Lakes. Leisurely winding through the beautiful Brainerd Lakes area, this tour has hosted over 1,000 cyclists in recent years. This story continues next week in part 2: Off-road Biking – featuring Cuyuna’s premiere biking destination.

Ride along on the world class mountain biking destination, Cuyuna’s single track, at events like The Teravail Oremageddon and Surly Red Dirt Fest, with the state champion Cuyuna Lake’s High School Mountain Bike Team and individuals who simply love riding the red dirt. Learn about the history of the area, hopes for the future, & join the off-road adventure.

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Dies After His ATV Crashes Into Minivan

Brainerd Girls Tennis Off to a Perfect Start

Nominations Sought for Brainerd Distinguished Service Awards

Brainerd Soldiers In Bataan Death March Honored In Memorial

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.