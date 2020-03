Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 26 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS video app and online at video.lptv.org.

Debbie Center of the Nevis, Minnesota area shares her lovely musical compositions and her marvelous photography of the atmospheric phenomenon, the aurora borealis, AKA the northern lights. Also, tour Heidi Jeub’s diverse art walk, showcasing talents of all types with Small but Noteworthy in downtown Little Falls, Minnesota.