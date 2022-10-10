Lakeland PBS

Common Ground “Croft Mine History Museum”

Thursday, October 13 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Barb Grove, aka Mama Cuyuna, tours the long closed Croft Mine Museum and Dry House. Members of the Croft Mine Community Committee share their volunteer work to reopen the site, hopes and possibilities. Also, a local business owner shares his insights into Crosby’s State Recreation Area spurred economic development, and a daughter of a Croft Miner shares her recollections of her father’s dedicated but dangerous work at this historic place.

