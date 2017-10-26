Common Ground: Classic Hunting Knives
Thursday, November 9 at 7pm
Curtis Olson of the Bemidji area invites us to his shop where the iron age meets the space age. Olson demonstrates his process of making a hunting knife from special steel stock, through all of his carefully executed steps to a finished, fully functional work of utilitarian art. He honors the process, a legacy carried down from earlier innovators, for the sake of quality form & function.
