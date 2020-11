Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

November 19 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In this special Moving Lives MN episode of Common Ground, business owner Chris Hamilton of Bemidji shares the bold bronze sculptures of his immigrant grandfather, Joachim Berthold, at the Watermark Art Center. Chris speaks of his grandfather’s immigrant experience and legacy, while sharing these massive sculptures at Bemidji’s premiere lakeside gallery.