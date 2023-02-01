Common Ground “Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail”

Thursday, February 2 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The art and culture of barn quilts has a rich history throughout the United States, and north-central Minnesota. Barn quilts can be found on barns, buildings, fence posts and other features of the rural landscape. This art form is created and displayed by residents and business owners throughout north-central Minnesota counties including Wadena, Todd, Morrison, Cass & more. Visitors can enjoy barn quilts via automobile on self-guided tours across the four counties on The Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail.