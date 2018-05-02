Common Ground: Boys & Girls Club Garden & Bulrush Weaving
We watch all spring & summer seasons as the Bemidji Boys & Girls Club garden project grows from seeds, to served on plates at their Harvest Dinner event. Then, produced in partnership with The Indigenous Environmental Network, we join Renee Dillard’s bulrush weaving class at Bemidji’s Rail River Folk School as she shares her traditional Anishinaabe knowledge from the shores of Lake Michigan.
