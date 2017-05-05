Common Ground: Black Duck Pottery

Thursday, May 25 at 7pm

Experimental archaeologist Grant Goltz shares his theory of how pre-contact indigenous people of our area made durable, multi-functional Blackduck pottery, with a group of First Nations Women from Winnipeg, Canada. While Goltz’s hands-on discoveries often don’t gain acceptance with established academia in the U.S., his experience and knowledge is greatly respected across the border by our neighbors to the North.

