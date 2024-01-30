Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: Birding Brainerd

Thursday, February 1st at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Husband and wife Minnesota Master Naturalists Ron and LeAnn Plinske take us along as they visit some of the many beautiful places in the Brainerd Lakes Area to bird-watch. Visit Rotary Park along the Mississippi River, The Northland Arboretum, and St. Mathias Park with the Plinskes, as they share how to get started bird-watching and activities to enjoy our feathered friends.

