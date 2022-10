Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thursday, October 27 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Sarah Bowman of Nature’s Canvas creates works of art by recycling materials from nature. She takes us through her step by step process of creating one of her birch bark paintings.