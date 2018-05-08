Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 1)
Learn from founding members the history of Brainerd’s road cycling club, The Paul Bunyan Cyclists, and then go along on their day-long biking event, The Tour of Lakes. Leisurely winding through the beautiful Brainerd Lakes area, this tour has hosted over 1,000 cyclists in recent years. This story continues next week in part 2: Off-road Biking – featuring Cuyuna’s premiere biking destination.
