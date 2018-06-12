Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 1)
June 28 at 7pm
Learn from founding members the history of Brainerd’s road cycling club, The Paul Bunyan Cyclists, and then go along on their day-long biking event, The Tour of Lakes. Leisurely winding through the beautiful Brainerd Lakes area, this tour has hosted over 1,000 cyclists in recent years. This story continues next week in part 2: Off-road Biking – featuring Cuyuna’s premiere biking destination.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More