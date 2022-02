Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, February 3 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Look back at Bemidji’s efforts to preserve and restore the historic Carnegie Library located on the shore of Lake Bemidji. Join those who were involved in saving the historic library from the wrecking ball, and bringing an early twentieth century building into our modern era.