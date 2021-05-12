Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: Bemidji Contra Dance Holds Music Workshops and Contra Dance Events Part 2 of 2

Through Bemidji Contra Dance, Wendy Greenberg brings traditional Contra Dance musicians from around the region to Bemidji’s Headwaters School of Music and the Arts for monthly workshops with local musicians. The local musicians learn Contra Dance tunes and styles to be able to play for this living traditional dance form. Later that evening, people come from all around to the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji to enjoy learning and dancing to Wendy’s calling and rousing live music.

