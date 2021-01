Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

February 4 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Bemidji Community Theater moves into a new space in downtown Bemidji with the intent of developing a new performance space as well as refining their ability to build sets and create beautiful costuming for their community theater performances. They audition and rehearse for a family friendly musical that is performed next door and The Historic Chief Theater.