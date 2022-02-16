Common Ground “Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club” – Part 1 of 2

Thursday, February 17 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Examine the culture and history of Nordic skiing and more, as you come along with dedicated members of The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club; volunteers prepare the trails pre-season, then groom the snow for a pleasant experience in the beautiful, natural outdoors the multiple Bemidji area trails offer for the club’s various events, as well as everyday aerobic fun.