Common Ground 909: Wadena’s Green Island Preserve

A hidden treasure on the edge of Wadena MN, Green Island Preserve is a natural destination for contemplation, meditation, and relaxation. Kent Scheer has repurposed his childhood, family farm into a system of story-trails adorned with art weaving through nature that hold wonders like experimental orchards, wildflowers on exhibit, and a Kuti, a special hut dedicated to meditation. Kent and his wife Vicki Chepulis generously share this cultural landmark and natural beauty with the greater community.

