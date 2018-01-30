Common Ground 908: Carving for the Walker Art Center

Aaron Spangler of Two Inlets, MN opens his studio to us as he carves in basswood a work to be cast in bronze for the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden in Minneapolis. Victoria Sung of the Walker Art Center joins Aaron in his rural studio as he carves, sculpts, and creates the massive work. He describes the evolution of his process and details the found items he alters and uses to create modular, re-usable patterns of rural, wilderness life.