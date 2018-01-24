Common Ground 907: TAD Talks in Bemidji

Go behind-the-scenes at the 2016 TAD Talks event at Bemidji State University. The School of Technology, Art, & Design hosts industry-leading speakers who share their professional insights with BSU’s students. The student organizers get hands-on, real world experience producing the event, designing and building sets, and putting on the show for the university & the community. These students, using this culture of education take these skills with them for their careers in our communities and beyond; featuring presenter BSU alum Shane Fjerstad & event organizing Professor Sachel Josefson.