Common Ground 906: Women of the Woods

Join the learning and support group, Women of the Woods, as they tour The Big Bog State Recreation Area, weave with cattails, and more. Hear from WOW members as they share strategies to solve the unique challenges living in rural northern Minnesota year round poses for women. They ask hard questions and discuss topics such as “Should I stay or should I go” regarding the loss of a spouse or partner and the unique hardships of their lives potentially alone in their beloved woods. Their culture of support and learning is special and warming to behold.