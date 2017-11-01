Common Ground 902: Local Authors of Pure MN Books
Carol Bowman of Aurora photographs a family of loons raising a chick on a local lake. She photographs from her kayak as the feathery youngster grows to adolescence and self-publishes a book to share the beautiful life journey. Then Bemidji area historian John Eggers turns the pages of his illustrated children’s book detailing European explorer Count Beltrami’s journey to lovely Lake Julia and to the top of Buena Vista’s Continental Divide.
