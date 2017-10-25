Common Ground 901: Handmade Jewelry & Hand Carved Fishing Lures
Adam Wegman, owner/operator of W Designs and Stone House Jewelers of the Pequot Lakes area demonstrates his process of creating a moose antler pendent and shares his thoughts of the personal importance of jewelry. Then father & son, Mark and Cole Bethel of the Park Rapids area, work together carving wooden ice fishing lures for use in a dark-house. Their work reflects generations of shared family knowledge.
