Common Ground 813 – Grant Goltz Blackduck Pottery
Grant Goltz shares his theories of pottery with Winnipeg, First Nations Women.
In this Season 8 finale’ episode, experimental archaeologist Grant Goltz (of LPTV’s documentary Birchbark Canoe) shares his theory of how pre-contact indigenous people of our area made durable, multi-functional Blackduck pottery, with a group of First Nations Women from Winnipeg, Canada. While Goltz’s hands-on discoveries often don’t gain acceptance with established academia in the U.S., his experience and knowledge is greatly respected across the border by our neighbors to the North.
