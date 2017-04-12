Common Ground 811 – Fiber Arts Tour

Tag along as we tour a few stops on the 2016 Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Studio Tour.

In this episode, we start at Fosston, Minnesota’s Northern Woolen mills, and stop at several of the artists’ studios along the way including those who create beauty with fibers, be it traditional needle-and-thread, warm wool blankets on a hand loom, or beautifully functional rattan baskets. 2017’s Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Studio Tour happens this April 21st & 22nd.