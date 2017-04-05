Common Ground 810 – Jeremiah Liend & Bob Gatts

Playwright Jeremiah Liend directs a futuristic blockbox farce with a heart, and Bob Gatts of Cushing, MN re-hairs a violin bow.

In this two-segment episode, Bemidji graduate Jeremiah Liend returns home to direct his insightful, experimental crowd-sourced comedic play and lends acumen to his creative process as a dramatist. Also featured, Bob Gatts of Cushing Minnesota’s Obligato Violin & Guitar Shop demonstrates his hands-on process to rehair a treasured violin bow for a regular customer.

View Jeremiah Liend’s complete play below.

