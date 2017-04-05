DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Common Ground 810 – Jeremiah Liend & Bob Gatts

Playwright Jeremiah Liend directs a futuristic blockbox farce with a heart, and Bob Gatts of Cushing, MN re-hairs a violin bow.

In this two-segment episode, Bemidji graduate Jeremiah Liend returns home to direct his insightful, experimental crowd-sourced comedic play and lends acumen to his creative process as a dramatist.  Also featured, Bob Gatts of Cushing Minnesota’s Obligato Violin & Guitar Shop demonstrates his hands-on process to rehair a treasured violin bow for a regular customer.

View Jeremiah Liend’s complete play below.

Common Ground 401 – Out of the Hat: Greg Gasman

http://www.gonzotheater.com/

Related Posts

Michael Bitzer

BSU’s Bitzer Finalist For College Hockey’s Top Player Award

BSU Player, Coach Recognized For Outstanding Achievement

Coders Called To Bemidji For Hackfest Competition

Common Ground: Jeremiah Liend & Bob Gatts

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

0

Christian Brothers, Inc. Owners Headed To The Hall Of Fame

Christian Brothers, Inc. and its owners will be inducted into the IDEA hall of Fame at the IDEA Competition Awards Banquet on April 25. Bill
Posted on Apr. 5 2017

Recently Added

Christian Brothers, Inc. Owners Headed To The Hall Of Fame

Posted on Apr. 5 2017

Minnesota House Approves Funding For Arts And Culture Projects

Posted on Apr. 5 2017

Autopsy Fails To Reveal Cause Of Death For Brainerd Man

Posted on Apr. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.