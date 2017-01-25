Common Ground 807 – CLC Agriculture Showcase & Square Dancing
Attend Central Lakes College’s Agricultural Showcase then Do-Si-Do with Bemidji’s Square Dancing Club.
In this two-segment episode, tour Brainerd’s Central Lakes College Agricultural Showcase for a glimpse at past & the future of modern food production. Then members of Bemidji’s Square Dance club share the challenges & joys to promenade this tradition into our modern culture.
