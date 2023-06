Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, June 22 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Organizer David Lick and other community members and educators of the 5th grade Water Summit in Grand Rapids, MN share their experiences with students and the implications water education and stewardship has for them and their communities.