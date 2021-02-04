Common Ground: 1207

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

February 11 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Fiber Artist and Fashion Designer Keila McCracken seeks a sustainable clothing paradigm; leaving fashion school with questions of environmental and human rights, she brings an antique British loom “across the pond” to northern Minnesota, learns the mechanical loom’s eccentricities, its many delicate operations & controls, then begins to produce beautiful, sustainable clothing. Filmed over 4 years in the Turtle River area.