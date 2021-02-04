Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: 1207

February 11 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Fiber Artist and Fashion Designer Keila McCracken seeks a sustainable clothing paradigm; leaving fashion school with questions of environmental and human rights, she brings an antique British loom “across the pond” to northern Minnesota, learns the mechanical loom’s eccentricities, its many delicate operations & controls, then begins to produce beautiful, sustainable clothing. Filmed over 4 years in the Turtle River area.

