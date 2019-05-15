Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market


Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace, operating in Little Falls, MN brings together area artisans, farmers, and product producers for the convenience of the communities they serve to offer a concentration of talent, services and wares. Visit Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace participants including Haffner Family Farms during lambing season, blacksmith Doug LaBorde pounding steel, and Fah Tea brewing by Fortuna Alexandra at the Sprout commercial kitchen.

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace

Lakeland Currents: All Things Fishing

Region Five Development Commission Receives Funding From ArtPlace America

What do you think?

Recent Show

Backroads: Bluehound

Modern funk group Bluehound performs at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. They also discuss how the band started and where the name of
Posted on May. 15 2019

Recently Added

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Common Ground: Leech Lake Art League

Posted on May. 8 2019

Backroads: Jacob Mahon & the Salty Dogs

Posted on May. 2 2019

Common Ground: MacRostie Art Center Artists + Exhibits

Posted on May. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.