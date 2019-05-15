Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace, operating in Little Falls, MN brings together area artisans, farmers, and product producers for the convenience of the communities they serve to offer a concentration of talent, services and wares. Visit Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace participants including Haffner Family Farms during lambing season, blacksmith Doug LaBorde pounding steel, and Fah Tea brewing by Fortuna Alexandra at the Sprout commercial kitchen.